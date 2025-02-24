Mandi’s Sunishka Gupta to receive IGNOU gold medal

Sunishka Gupta, a student from Kummi village in Balh Tehsil, Mandi district, has made her family and community proud by winning the University Gold Medal from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi. The medal was awarded for her performance in the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology Programme, where she topped the examinations during the 2023-2024 academic session.

In a letter from the IGNOU registrar, Sunishka was informed of her achievement and invited to receive the gold medal at the 38th Convocation ceremony at the IGNOU campus in New Delhi on March 5.

Sunishka is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Mental Health at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai. Her academic journey has been marked by excellence, having also secured an A1-10 CGPA percentile in her CBSE matriculation exams.

Advertisement

Her father, DP Gupta, a senior journalist, expressed pride in his daughter’s achievements, while her mother, a teacher, along with other family members, relatives and villagers, has extended their heartfelt congratulations on her remarkable success.