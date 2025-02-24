DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mandi’s Sunishka Gupta to receive IGNOU gold medal

Mandi’s Sunishka Gupta to receive IGNOU gold medal

Sunishka Gupta, a student from Kummi village in Balh Tehsil, Mandi district, has made her family and community proud by winning the University Gold Medal from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi. The medal was awarded for her...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 07:17 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sunishka Gupta, a student from Kummi village in Balh Tehsil, Mandi district, has made her family and community proud by winning the University Gold Medal from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi. The medal was awarded for her performance in the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology Programme, where she topped the examinations during the 2023-2024 academic session.

In a letter from the IGNOU registrar, Sunishka was informed of her achievement and invited to receive the gold medal at the 38th Convocation ceremony at the IGNOU campus in New Delhi on March 5.

Sunishka is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Mental Health at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai. Her academic journey has been marked by excellence, having also secured an A1-10 CGPA percentile in her CBSE matriculation exams.

Advertisement

Her father, DP Gupta, a senior journalist, expressed pride in his daughter’s achievements, while her mother, a teacher, along with other family members, relatives and villagers, has extended their heartfelt congratulations on her remarkable success.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper