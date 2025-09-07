DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manimahesh rescue operations conclude, 64 pilgrims airlifted in last chopper sortie

Manimahesh rescue operations conclude, 64 pilgrims airlifted in last chopper sortie

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Air Force evacuates 541 people from the Bharmour-Chamba sector in Chamba on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

The state government today officially concluded its week-long rescue operations in Bharmour after airlifting the last batch of 64 stranded pilgrims to Kariyan in Chamba in an MI-17 helicopter. Along with them, two bodies were also flown out, marking the end of one of the state’s largest evacuation drives under which over 15,000 pilgrims were rescued.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said that almost all stranded pilgrims had been safely evacuated and helicopter services had been called off. The families of missing pilgrims had been urged to contact the district administration at helpline 98166-98166.

In the past three days, around 700 pilgrims were flown out of Bharmour in two Indian Air Force Chinook helicopters and one MI-17 copter. On September 5, the Chinooks evacuated 524 pilgrims and three bodies while today, the MI-17 helicopter transported 64 pilgrims and two bodies.

Advertisement

The Manimahesh Yatra this year witnessed 17 deaths, excluding road accident casualties. To support pilgrims, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) provided free travel August 29 onwards, ferrying nearly 8,500 pilgrims to Pathankot, Kangra, Bhaderwah, Langera and Nurpur in 195 buses.

Repaswal praised the state government’s swift response and said that the restoration of the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway-154A was progressing on a war footing and the route was expected to reopen within a week.

Advertisement

He said that voluntary organisations and local residents arranged community kitchens, medical camps and even opened their homes to stranded pilgrims. “The contribution of Chamba residents and NGOs was invaluable in ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts