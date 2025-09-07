Manimahesh rescue operations conclude, 64 pilgrims airlifted in last chopper sortie

The state government today officially concluded its week-long rescue operations in Bharmour after airlifting the last batch of 64 stranded pilgrims to Kariyan in Chamba in an MI-17 helicopter. Along with them, two bodies were also flown out, marking the end of one of the state’s largest evacuation drives under which over 15,000 pilgrims were rescued.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said that almost all stranded pilgrims had been safely evacuated and helicopter services had been called off. The families of missing pilgrims had been urged to contact the district administration at helpline 98166-98166.

In the past three days, around 700 pilgrims were flown out of Bharmour in two Indian Air Force Chinook helicopters and one MI-17 copter. On September 5, the Chinooks evacuated 524 pilgrims and three bodies while today, the MI-17 helicopter transported 64 pilgrims and two bodies.

The Manimahesh Yatra this year witnessed 17 deaths, excluding road accident casualties. To support pilgrims, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) provided free travel August 29 onwards, ferrying nearly 8,500 pilgrims to Pathankot, Kangra, Bhaderwah, Langera and Nurpur in 195 buses.

Repaswal praised the state government’s swift response and said that the restoration of the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway-154A was progressing on a war footing and the route was expected to reopen within a week.

He said that voluntary organisations and local residents arranged community kitchens, medical camps and even opened their homes to stranded pilgrims. “The contribution of Chamba residents and NGOs was invaluable in ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims,” he added.