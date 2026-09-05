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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manimahesh Yatra begins, over 10,000 take holy dip on first day

Manimahesh Yatra begins, over 10,000 take holy dip on first day

Pilgrim cap, mandatory registration and night curbs mark NGT-compliant arrangements this year

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Located at an altitude of 4,085 metres, the glacier-fed, oval-shaped lake draws thousands of devotees every year.
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The fortnight-long Manimahesh Yatra in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district began formally on Friday and will conclude on Radha Ashtami on September 19. More than 10,000 devotees had taken the holy dip at the sacred Manimahesh Lake during the first royal bath of the pilgrimage till late evening.

Located at an altitude of 4,085 metres, the glacier-fed, oval-shaped lake draws thousands of devotees every year, who undertake the arduous trek to offer prayers and seek a glimpse of Mt Kailash, regarded as the abode of Lord Shiva. The 14-km uphill journey from Hadsar, situated at around 1,829 metres, is considered among the most challenging pilgrimages in the region.

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This year, the yatra is being conducted under stringent regulations in compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. The administration has capped the number of pilgrims at 5,000 a day, barring the opening and closing days, to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety.

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Additional District Magistrate, Bharmour, Vikas Sharma, said registration had been made mandatory for all pilgrims. “Every pilgrim undertaking the yatra has to register online and obtain a designated slot before proceeding on the route,” he said, adding that the measures were aimed at protecting devotees as well as the fragile ecology of the area.

Night movement has been restricted on the trekking route. The Mehla stretch onwards will remain closed between 11 pm and 4 am, while movement between Hadsar and Manimahesh Lake will be prohibited from 7 pm to 4 am.

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The traditional parikrama route through Kugti village has also been closed to pilgrims, while access to restricted areas will require prior administrative permission.

To reduce plastic waste, restrictions have been imposed on carrying small plastic water bottles and snack packets such as chips and namkeen.

Police and Home Guard personnel have been deployed for crowd management, traffic regulation and emergencies, while drones are being used for surveillance.

Two private heli-taxi operators are providing services between Bharmour and Gaurikund, while two aviation companies are operating between Holi and Gaurikund.

Sharma urged pilgrims to register before starting the yatra, follow safety and environmental norms and check weather conditions before undertaking the trek.

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