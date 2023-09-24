Manimahesh yatra concludes

Bharmour, September 23
The annual Manimahesh pilgrimage concluded in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district today. Around 70,000 devotees took a holy dip in the icy waters of Manimahesh lake on the last day of the pilgrimage. Bharmour SDM Kulbir Singh Rana said three lakh pilgrims hailing from various parts of Himachal Pradesh and other states of the country visited the lake this year.
