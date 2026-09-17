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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Manimahesh yatra in Himachal temporarily halted due to bad weather

Manimahesh yatra in Himachal temporarily halted due to bad weather

Bharmour Additional District Magistrate Vikas Sharma said that rainfall was reported in the lower areas of Bharmour, while the higher reaches were experiencing light snowfall since morning

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba (Himachal), Updated At : 11:55 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Devotees undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh. File photo
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The Bharmour administration has temporarily suspended the Manimahesh yatra following deteriorating weather conditions in the Manimahesh and Gaurikund areas.

Bharmour Additional District Magistrate Vikas Sharma said that rainfall was reported in the lower areas of Bharmour, while the higher reaches were experiencing light snowfall since morning. Keeping the safety of pilgrims in view, the administration has asked devotees to stop their onward journey and remain at safe locations until further orders.

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“The Manimahesh Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to bad weather and continuous snowfall at Manimahesh Lake and Gaurikund areas. Pilgrims are advised not to proceed further and to stay at safe places. They should cooperate with the administration and wait for an official announcement before resuming the pilgrimage,” Sharma said.

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He said the administration’s priority was the safety of pilgrims and the yatra would be resumed once weather conditions improved.

The official Manimahesh Yatra-2026 began on September 4 on Janmashtami and is scheduled to conclude on September 19, coinciding with Radhashtami. Thousands of pilgrims have already undertaken the pilgrimage and taken a holy dip in the Manimahesh Lake.

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The weather disruption comes ahead of the second royal bath, which is scheduled to begin at 1 pm on September 18 and continue until 3.28 pm on September 19. A large number of pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu have reached Bharmour for the concluding ritual.

Thousands of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sacred lake during the royal bath. However, its conduct will depend on weather conditions, officials said.

The administration’s caution comes against the backdrop of last year’s heavy rainfall, when more than 15,000 pilgrims were stranded along the Manimahesh track and the rescue operation took nearly a week.

The Manimahesh Yatra is one of Himachal Pradesh’s major pilgrimages, centred on the sacred Manimahesh Lake at an altitude of about 4,085 metres beneath the Manimahesh Kailash peak. The pilgrimage has deep roots in local Gaddi traditions and mythology, with Lord Shiva regarded as the presiding deity. Hadsar is the base camp of the yatra and devotees trek around 13 km to reach the lake. The route passes through steep and rugged Himalayan terrain, including Dhancho, Gauri Kund and other high-altitude stretches, where rain, snowfall, slippery tracks and rapidly changing weather can make the journey physically demanding and hazardous.

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