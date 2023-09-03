Manimahesh yatra to begin on September 7

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, September 2

The 15-day Manimahesh yatra in Bharmour of Chamba district will commence on September 7, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Naveen Tanwar here.

A team has been constituted for daily monitoring of Sulabh toilets and preserving the sanctity and cleanliness of the famous Manimahesh shrine.

Tanwar, in a press note, said that representatives of NGOs had also been included in the team to ensure cleanliness during the pilgrimage. He added that those posted in Sulabh toilets would discharge their duties from September 1 to 30.

He said cleanliness drives would be conducted and The PWD had been asked to put up signage indicating various halts from Hadsar to the Manimahesh Lake.

#Chamba