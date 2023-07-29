Manimahesh yatra to start on September 7

Chamba, July 28
The Manimahesh yatra will start in Chamba district on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan regarding the arrangements to be made for the yatra here.
He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to allow only the movement of light vehicles on the Bharmour-Thala-Chobhia-Hadsar link road during the Manimahesh yatra, thereby making it a one-way route.
The Deputy Commissioner directed PWD officials to carry out necessary work to effectively prevent landslides in the Praghala nullah on the Bharmour-Hadsar link road leading to the holy shrine before the yatra begins.
Devgan told the officials to carry out repair work on the Chamba-Bharmour highway at Dharwala, Lothal and Durgathi and also install crash barriers at identified places before Kharamukh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi
Foxconn, Micron among electronics majors set to invest big i...