Manimahesh yatra to start on September 7

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 28

The Manimahesh yatra will start in Chamba district on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan regarding the arrangements to be made for the yatra here.

He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to allow only the movement of light vehicles on the Bharmour-Thala-Chobhia-Hadsar link road during the Manimahesh yatra, thereby making it a one-way route.

The Deputy Commissioner directed PWD officials to carry out necessary work to effectively prevent landslides in the Praghala nullah on the Bharmour-Hadsar link road leading to the holy shrine before the yatra begins.

Devgan told the officials to carry out repair work on the Chamba-Bharmour highway at Dharwala, Lothal and Durgathi and also install crash barriers at identified places before Kharamukh.

#Chamba