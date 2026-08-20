Manimahesh Yatra: Why pilgrims now need permission for Kugti Parikrama route

Pilgrims planning to undertake the challenging parikrama route to Shri Manimahesh Lake via Kugti will require prior permission from the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bharmaur, as the district administration moves to tighten safety measures and regulate movement on the high-altitude route during the Manimahesh Yatra-2026.

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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has directed that pilgrims from outside the area should not be allowed to enter the parikrama route through Kugti without obtaining permission from the ADM, Bharmaur.

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The move is aimed at preventing unregulated movement on the difficult and remote stretch, particularly in view of unpredictable mountain weather and the risks associated with high-altitude trekking. During last year’s pilgrimage, most of the deaths were reported on this route.

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Safety measures and emergency preparedness

The administration has divided the entire pilgrimage area into sectors to improve coordination and emergency response. Satellite phones have also been positioned at different locations to maintain communication in areas where regular mobile connectivity is unavailable.

A multi-layered security and emergency response system is being put in place for the pilgrimage. Police personnel will be assisted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

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The administration is also strengthening arrangements for drinking water, electricity, healthcare, sanitation and other essential facilities along the pilgrimage route. Weather information will be regularly relayed to officials so that necessary measures can be taken in case of sudden changes in conditions.

Route and medical arrangements

The traditional route from Hadsar to the sacred Manimahesh Lake is being widened at several points. Repairs to sections damaged by heavy rains last year have also been completed.

Separate movement arrangements are being made for pedestrians and mules to reduce congestion and improve safety. Signboards will be installed at important points along the route to guide pilgrims.

Police will regulate the movement of horses and mules carrying essential supplies during night hours. The administration has also directed strict action against tobacco consumption at public places during the pilgrimage.

Medical preparedness has been strengthened, with seven dedicated health teams deployed along the yatra route. The teams have been provided with essential medicines, oxygen cylinders and other emergency equipment to deal with medical emergencies.

The administration has also asked officials in Chamba, Salooni and Bharmaur to ensure that arrangements are completed well ahead of the pilgrimage. Special attention is being given to traffic management and connectivity on routes used by pilgrims arriving from Bhaderwah and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

At Chamba's Chaugan grounds, arrangements are being made for pilgrims to stay, along with drinking water and public toilets.