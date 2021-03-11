Vijai Singh Mankotia says no to joining AAP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 21

Former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia today said he would not join AAP.

Mankotia, while addressing mediapersons here, claimed that he was approached by AAP leaders, including Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and Himachal party in-charge Durgesh Pathak to join AAP. He was also ready to join the party along with former MLAs and ministers but wanted to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I wanted to meet Kejriwal to clarify some doubts on his alleged links with Khalistani elements but I was denied a meeting with him,” he said.

He alleged that AAP was selling the Delhi or Punjab model in Himachal. Punjab leaders were claiming that they wanted to make Punjab of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh era. This means they wanted to include hill areas, that were merged in Himachal, into Punjab again.

#arvind kejriwal #satyendar jain