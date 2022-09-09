Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia to visit Mandi today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will announce poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here tomorrow.

AAP spokesperson Pankaj Pandit, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that Mann and Sisodia would address a public meeting at the Sanskriti Sadan here and announce guarantees for the people of the state.

He said, “The implementation of the old pension scheme for state government employees is a major issue. The Congress and the BJP have deprived the employees of the old pension scheme. But now when the Assembly elections are nearing, both parties are trying to lure them by promising the scheme.”

Pandit said, “AAP believes all Central and state government employees should be covered under the old pension scheme. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a notification in this regard.”

