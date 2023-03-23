Man's body found in rivulet

Nurpur, March 22
The body of Amar Singh (63), a resident of Bherta village in Lohara gram panchayat of Fatehpur subdivision, was found in the Bhuhal rivulet near the Pong Dam reservoir this morning. Locals spotted the body and informed the gram panchayat pradhan and the Fatehpur police.
Amar had been missing since March 16 and his family, after making unsuccessful attempts to trace him, had lodged a complaint with the Fatehpur police.
DSP, Jawali, Manoj Kumar said that Amar was reportedly under depression. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. The postmortem report is awaited.
