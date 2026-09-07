Maranda hospital set to add Lasik facility, ups efforts for eye bank

Rotary Eye Hospital, Maranda, is set to expand its advanced ophthalmic services with the proposed introduction of a laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) facility. Efforts are also underway to obtain approval for establishing an eye bank at the charitable super-speciality hospital.

Rotary Eye Foundation Chairman KG Butail, along with his team, is overseeing the expansion of modern eye-care facilities at the hospital. The proposed LASIK facility is being introduced in response to the growing demand for laser-based vision correction services in the region.

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Speaking on the occasion of Eye Care Fortnight yesterday, Butail said the hospital was investing several crores of rupees in the LASIK laser machine and associated infrastructure. Once operational, the facility would enable eligible patients from Himachal Pradesh and adjoining states to access advanced laser eye treatment without having to travel to major cities.

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Butail said the hospital’s objective was to make modern eye-care facilities accessible to people, particularly those who could not otherwise afford treatment at private centres. He said the institution had been continuously upgrading its medical infrastructure, technology and patient-care facilities.

The hospital management has also intensified efforts to secure the necessary approvals for setting up an eye bank at Maranda. Butail said the process of obtaining permission from the authorities concerned was underway and expressed hope that the initiative would receive a positive response.

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He emphasised the importance of eye donation, saying the donated corneas could help restore sight to people suffering from corneal blindness. If approved, an eye bank at Maranda would strengthen the region’s capacity for eye donation and corneal transplantation and could prove significant for patients requiring such treatment. Rotary Eye Hospital, Maranda, has also witnessed a substantial increase in its patient footfall over the years, with its cumulative outpatient attendance expected to reach the one-crore mark. The milestone would underline the hospital’s significance as one of the major charitable eye-care institutions serving Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

Hospital Director Dr Sudhir Salhotra, Associate Director Dr Rohit Garg, General Manager Raghav Sharma and the entire hospital team have been involved in the ongoing expansion and modernisation of services.