Marathon held at St Luke’s

Solan, April 6
St Luke’s School, Solan, hosted its fifth intra-school marathon which saw eager participation by students from classes VI to XII and faculty alike. Aimed at promoting fitness and team work, it was organised by the school administration.
Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, was the chief guest .The occasion was also graced by Dr Sanjay Aggrawal, Dr Amit and Dr Swati Bindal and Dr Raj Kumar Gandhi.
The DC gave away certificates, medals and cash prizes to the winners.
