March by women against domestic violence in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 8

Hundreds of women, members of different Mahila Mandals from Palampur and Baijnath today took out a procession against domestic violence and sexual harassment.

They passed through the main streets of the town carrying banners and posters demanding stringent laws to protect women from domestic violence and sexual harassment at their houses of in-laws and workplaces.

They said though the government had brought a law against domestic violence, it was not being implemented properly resulting in the rising number of suicide cases among women because of harassment by in-laws and husbands.

They were also demanding justice for 45-year-old Malika whose body was found in the Binwa river in April this year.

The deceased was missing from the house of her in-laws at Baijnath. Despite the best efforts of the parents, the police failed to arrest the culprits.

They said the parents of the victims had been moving from pillar to post and even met the SP and the DC, but in vain.

They alleged that the police even failed to interrogate the in-laws of victims, who were maltreating her.

Later, the women submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur through Palampur SDM Amit Guleria.