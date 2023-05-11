March in support of protesting wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

The state Mahila Congress took out a candle light march in support of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar here today. It demanded immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protesters slammed the Centre for not listening to the grievances of the protesting wrestlers.

“Even as the allegations against Brij Bhushan are very serious, the government is not listening. The wrestlers have won laurels for the country at the international level, yet the government is not listening,” said state Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel.

She alleged that the government was trying to save the accused. The Congress will continue to raise its voice against the injustice being done to these wrestlers, she added.

The newly elected woman councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation and other office-bearers of the Mahila Congress participated in the march.