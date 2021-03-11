March over delay in bridge

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 2

Led by Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, Congress activists took out a procession against the delay in the construction of a new bridge in place of the Bailey bridge at Bhuntar. The bridge was erected as a stop-gap arrangement after the approach road to the Bhuntar bridge was washed away in the floods in 1995. The bridge was requiring frequent repairs and has been lying closed for heavy traffic since March 11.