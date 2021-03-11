Margul Utsav begins at Udaipur

Mandi, May 18
The three-day Margul Utsav began at Udaipur in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti today. Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda inaugurated the event. The event started with ‘puja’ at Mrikula Mata temple at Udaipur. After ‘puja’, a shobha yatra was taken out in which a large number of people took part.
“Through the fair, the district administration has initiated a good move to encourage tribal folk culture and art handicrafts,” Markanda, Chief Guest, said.
“During the ‘Margul Utsav’, tourists will have a glimpse of tribal culture presented by nine dance teams of Lahaul, Spiti, Kinnaur, Pangi and Bharmour in the state level competition of tribal folk dance. They can have a glimpse of tribal arts and crafts under this festival,” he added.
DC Neeraj Kumar said the efforts were being made to promote tourism in Lahaul and Spiti. In the past, the district administration had organised various events like skiing competition, ice hockey and snow festival.
