Marooned cows rescued after 10-day ordeal in Pong wetland

The Fatehpur subdivision administration, with the help of local residents, rescued 36 cows stranded for more than 10 days on an island in the Pong wetland in lower Kangra today.

The cattle, comprising domestic, stray and abandoned cows, had been grazing on green pastures on the island, locally known as Kuthera. They became marooned following a sudden rise in the water level of the wetland, leaving them isolated from the mainland.

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Prakash Chand, a resident of Kuthera village, first spotted the stranded cattle and informed Zila Parishad member Vandna Devi. She, along with her husband and social activist Ramesh Kalia, subsequently visited the island by boat and brought the matter to the notice of Fatehpur SDM on Wednesday, seeking immediate intervention.

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The SDM deputed Tehsildar Deepak Sharma to supervise the rescue operation. Sharma, accompanied by local residents, reached the island today and coordinated the evacuation of the cattle.

A motorboat and two local fishing boats were pressed into service. In a coordinated operation, the 36 cows were ferried safely to the mainland.