Marriage palaces sans fire-fighting equipment

Palampur, November 15
Barring a few, marriage halls, palaces and various hotels mushrooming in the district lack firefighting equipment and safety arrangements. Most of the marriage halls and hotels have not taken the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the Fire Department and the other authorities.
The state government has issued guidelines from time to time for ensuring fire safety in hotels and marriage palaces, but the owners have paid no heed to these guidelines.
Besides, numerous high-voltage electricity gadgets and lighting used for decoration, LPG cylinders are used for cooking at these halls. No steps are being taken to ensure the availability of sufficient number of fire extinguishers, tube wells, sprinkler systems and other safety measures at these places.
A senior officer of the state government said necessary instructions were issued to the hotel and marriage palace owners by the Fire Department and police. SDMs have also been directed to conduct frequent inspections.
