Arunachal avalanche: Martyr Ankesh Bhardwaj cremated with state honours

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 13

Martyr Ankesh Bhardwaj, one of the seven-member team that was trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, was cremated with state honours at his native Seu village in Bilaspur today.

Ankesh Bhardwaj joined the Army two years ago. The bodies of Army personnel were found on Tuesday in the high-altitude Kameng region of Arunachal Pradesh. They were reported missing after their patrol team was struck by an avalanche.

The pall of gloom descended on the area as the body arrived at the village. Thousands of people from across the district paid tribute to the martyr. The contingents of Army and the state police were present. Banka Ram, father of the martyr, said he was proud of his son, who had made supreme sacrifice for the county.

Rajender Garg, Food and Civil Supply Minister, former MLA Rajesh Dharmani, Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, SR Rana, Superintendent of Police, and Rajeev Thakur, SDM, Ghumarwin, were also present.