Martyr cremated with military honours

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 3

Martyr Sandeep Kumar of Sardhwar village under Balh sub-division in Mandi district was cremated with military honours at his native Sardhwar village today. He was martyred on Monday following a blast that occurred at the Darranga Field Firing Range at Tamulpur of Western Assam. He was on sentry duty at the range, when the explosion occurred.

Martyr Sandeep Kumar

The mortal remains of the martyr reached his native village today. A pall of gloom descended in the village when his mortal remains wrapped in tricolour arrived. His family members were inconsolable. Hundreds of people bid adieu to the martyr with moist eyes.

Sandeep is survived by his mother Heera Devi, wife Neha Devi, one and half year old son and a younger brother Sanjay Kumar.

His younger brother lit the funeral pyre at the cremation ground. On behalf of the administration, ASP Sagar Chand and ADM Mandi Ashwani Kumar were present at the cremation ground to pay homage to the martyr.

According to family sources, Sandeep Kumar was working in the Indian Army for the last 12 years. At present, he was posted at 621 EME battalion. The villagers were shocked by the sudden death. The district administration has assured to provide every possible help to the bereaved family.