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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Martyr’s family builds memorial in Sullah, invites social worker for inauguration

Martyr’s family builds memorial in Sullah, invites social worker for inauguration

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Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:44 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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A memorial constructed in the honour of martyr Naik Arvind Kumar inaugurated at Suri Maroohn village in Sullah.
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The family of martyr Arvind Kumar has constructed a memorial in his honour at Suri Maroohn village in Sullah, about 25 km from Palampur. It alleges that promises made by political leaders remain unfulfilled even three years after Arvind’s martyrdom. Social worker Praveen Kumar inaugurated the memorial on Monday, paid floral tributes and offered prayers in the memory of the fallen soldier. Arvind Kumar, a Naik in the elite 9 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army, had attained martyrdom on May 5, 2023, during an anti-terror operation in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

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His family members said that several senior political leaders of Himachal Pradesh had visited their home and attended Arvind’s cremation. They had given assurances regarding the construction of a memorial to Arvind and improving the road leading to the village. However, no promise had been fulfilled.

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The aggrieved family members said that after the initial condolences and public assurances, no one returned to inquire about their well-being or take steps to honour the martyr in a meaningful way. They added that they had hoped the state government would establish a memorial to their son. But when neither a commemorative structure nor basic infrastructure was provided, they decided to build the memorial themselves using their personal funds.

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The martyr’s mother expressed anguish over what she described as official apathy. She said that despite repeated requests, even a drinking water connection and a hand pump near the memorial site had not been sanctioned. She added that it was unfortunate that neither BJP nor Congress governments had shown concern for the family of a soldier, who laid down his life for the nation.

She said that, disappointed by the indifferent attitude of political leaders, the family chose to invite social worker Praveen Kumar to dedicate the memorial to the public so that future generations would remember Arvind’s supreme sacrifice.

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