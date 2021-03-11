Martyrs' photo gallery at Dalhousie

Dharamsala, May 23
Ashfaq Ulla Khan, grandson of Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan, has inaugurated a photo gallery dedicated to freedom fighters in Dalhousie Cantt.
The initiative was taken up by Arya Samaj authorities under the guidance of Ajay Sehgal, a local resident. In the gallery, photographs of items used by martyr Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil and copies of martyr Ashfaq Ulla Khan’s diary have been displayed.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ashfaq remembered Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati whose thoughts had inspired youths like Bismil, Ashfaq, Sardar Kishan Singh (Father of Bhagat Singh), Sardar Ajit Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai and Bhai Parmanand to participate in the freedom struggle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s