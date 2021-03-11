Martyrs' photo gallery at Dalhousie

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 23

Ashfaq Ulla Khan, grandson of Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan, has inaugurated a photo gallery dedicated to freedom fighters in Dalhousie Cantt.

The initiative was taken up by Arya Samaj authorities under the guidance of Ajay Sehgal, a local resident. In the gallery, photographs of items used by martyr Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil and copies of martyr Ashfaq Ulla Khan’s diary have been displayed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ashfaq remembered Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati whose thoughts had inspired youths like Bismil, Ashfaq, Sardar Kishan Singh (Father of Bhagat Singh), Sardar Ajit Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai and Bhai Parmanand to participate in the freedom struggle.