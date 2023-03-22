Mashiyar road project hangs fire for 16 years

The construction work on the nine-km-long Barnagi-Batahad-Mashiyar road for the remote Mashiyar gram panchayat of Banjar subdivision has been hanging fire for the past 16 years. The issue has been raised many times through local leaders and the Chief Minister’s helpline, but to no avail. About six km of kuchha road had been made in 2007, but it is in a bad condition, hence making it accident-prone. The remaining work of the road should be completed at the earliest. Prakash Thakur, Mashiyar (Kullu)

Need for parking lots Around IGMC

The parking lots being constructed around the IGMC should be built on top priority. With around 3,000 people visiting the OPDs on a daily basis, there’s an urgent need to have adequate parking space around the hospital. Neeraj, Shimla

Vehicles to ply patients sought

Patients find it tough to reach the IGMC form Sanjauli. Even as buses and taxis ply between Sanjauli and the IGMC, patients find it tough to get onto these vehicle as others use these to reach Lakkar Bazar and the Mall Road. Some vehicles should be plied exclusively for patients and their attendants. Ramesh, Sanjauli

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]