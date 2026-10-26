Masked duo fires five rounds at Nalagarh scrap dealer’s gate

The incident has raised concerns as the scrap dealer had reportedly received a ransom call last month demanding Rs 1 crore. The matter had been reported to the police.

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According to the complaint lodged by Deep Singh, an accountant at the company, two unidentified men wearing masks arrived on a motorcycle and fired around five rounds at the main gate before escaping.

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After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the area to identify the suspects and establish their escape route.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said eyewitnesses were being questioned to gather information about the movement of the accused.

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An FIR has been registered at the Nalagarh police station under the Arms Act and other relevant legal provisions. Several police teams have been deployed to trace the suspects and secure their arrest. Further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the firing and determine whether it is linked to the earlier ransom demand.