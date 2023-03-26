Masked men posing as police officers loot jewellery, cash from house in Una village

Una, March 26
Four men, posing as police personnel, looted jewellery and cash from a house in Badhala village of the Una district on the pretext of carrying out an anti-narcotic raid, officials said on Sunday.
Late on Saturday night, the accused entered the house and locked the woman and her daughter in a room. They snatched their mobile phones and earrings and other gold jewellery, police said.
The mother-daughter raised an alarm following which the neighbours unlocked their room, a police official said, adding that by that time the accused had fled after looting. The woman, who is the owner of the house, told police that the robbers broke the CCTV cameras installed in the house.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.
