Masks mandatory in health facilities of Himachal Pradesh, advisory issued

The Health Department has made wearing of masks mandatory for everyone in the health facilities of the state. Following the detection of a Covid-positive woman in Nahan on Tuesday, the department has issued another advisory, taking the precaution level a notch higher.

Advertisement

The advisory has strongly recommended the use of masks in crowded places, especially for senior citizens, children, and individuals with co-morbid conditions.

The advisory has also asked people to maintain adequate social distancing and follow hand hygiene.