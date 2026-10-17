Mason murdered over Rs 3,000 dispute in Hamirpur village; one held

A man was allegedly murdered over a dispute involving Rs 3,000 at Tyalu village in the Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district. The deceased has been identified as Digvijay, alias Ganguly, a mason by profession.

According to the police, two labourers, who worked as assistants to Digvijay, had been implicated in the crime. The accused were identified as Surjit, a resident of Faste panchayat, and Santosh, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar. The police have arrested Surjit, while Santosh remains absconding.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Balbir Thakur said, “Police teams are conducting raids to trace the second accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that the three men were consuming alcohol together on Tuesday night when a dispute erupted over a transaction of Rs 3,000.”

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As the argument intensified, the two assistants allegedly attacked Digvijay with a shovel, killing him before fleeing the scene, the SP said. A blood-stained shovel was recovered from the spot and a forensic team collected crucial evidence.

The SP said the incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night, but the police were informed only on Wednesday evening.

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Digvijay’s blood-soaked body was found on the verandah of an isolated house on the outskirts of the village. Villagers passing along a grass-covered path noticed a light on inside the house and approached to investigate. To their shock, they found the victim lying dead on the verandah and immediately alerted the police.