The 133 Eco Territorial Army Battalion (Dogra), in collaboration with the Suket Forest Division, formally launched a drive to plant 1,65,000 saplings across 160 hectares of forest land in the Kinder and Neri blocks of Mandi district on Saturday. The ceremonial inauguration marked the official commencement of the annual afforestation programme in the Suket Forest Division.

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The ceremonial inauguration of the plantation project was jointly conducted by Rakesh Katoch, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Suket Forest Division, and Lt Col Vinay Pathania, Commanding Officer, 133 Eco TA (Dogra).

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community and various stakeholders. Those present included the pradhan, up-pradhan and panchayat representatives of Kinder gram panchayat, the block officer, deputy ranger and 10 van mitras of the Forest Department, 30 students of Government Middle School, Kinder, and 40 local villagers. A total of 146 participants attended the programme, reflecting strong community support for environmental conservation and afforestation.

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Following the ceremony, the plantation campaign was formally inaugurated. The drive also contributes to an additional voluntary target of 75,000 saplings undertaken by 133 Eco TA (Dogra), over and above its assigned afforestation responsibilities, demonstrating the Battalion’s continued commitment to ecological restoration.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Col Vinay Pathania highlighted the importance of afforestation in preserving ecological balance and combating climate change. He encouraged students, panchayat representatives and local residents to actively participate in plantation activities and ensure the long-term survival and maintenance of the saplings. He also stated that the battalion is working closely with schools, panchayats and local communities to expand the green cover of Himachal Pradesh.

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Speaking on the occasion, DFO Katoch appreciated the dedicated efforts of 133 Eco Territorial Army Battalion towards environmental conservation. He also briefed participants on scientific plantation methods, the importance of selecting suitable species and the need for proper post-plantation care to ensure successful growth.

The programme showcased exemplary coordination between the Territorial Army, the Forest Department, local administration and the community. The launch of this 1,65,000-sapling plantation initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing forest cover, restoring degraded landscapes and promoting sustainable environmental conservation in Himachal Pradesh.