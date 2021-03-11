Himachal: Massive fire at Dagshai forest

Solan, April 27

A massive fire, which erupted in the forest surrounding Dagshai cantonment last evening, was brought under control this morning after hectic efforts by the Army, forest staff and local villagers after more than 24 hours.

Though firemen also pitched in to douse the flames, the fire spread over several kms within no time. It assumed an alarming proportion by the evening. Local villagers also pitched in to extinguished the flames.

Divisional Forest Officer Shestanand said 20 staffers were rushed to control the fire with additional men having being rushed in from Parwanoo and Solan. The fire was brought under control by 11.30 am after more than 24 hours of fire fighting.

He added that apart from the locals, who burnt pine needles, callous tourists also contributed to the massive fires which erupted in Barog, Dagshai as well as forest along the Kumarhatti-Nahan road in the past week.

He said despite massive awareness campaigns to prevent forest fires and constituting rapid response teams to rush to such spots, little has been achieved in curbing fires.

