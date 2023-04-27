Video: Massive fire at new OPD building at IGMC in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 27

A fire broke out at the attic of a building of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here on Thursday following a cylinder blast in the cafeteria.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place in the new OPD building of the medical facility.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in the attic of the new OPD block of the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/ADtLdAMFgz — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Smoke from the building was visible from long distances.

The attic of the new OPD building houses the cafeteria and the chambers of doctors. The new multi-storey OPD block, constructed at a cost of Rs 30.90 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 9 last.

The building houses emergency unit, intensive care unit, special wards, isolation ward and physiotherapy ward, as well as computerised tomography scan, X-ray, sample collection and pathology lab facilities.

