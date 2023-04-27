Video: Massive fire at new OPD building at IGMC in Shimla

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, April 27
A fire broke out at the attic of a building of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here on Thursday following a cylinder blast in the cafeteria.
No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place in the new OPD building of the medical facility.
#WATCH | Fire breaks out in the attic of the new OPD block of the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/ADtLdAMFgz— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Smoke from the building was visible from long distances.
The attic of the new OPD building houses the cafeteria and the chambers of doctors. The new multi-storey OPD block, constructed at a cost of Rs 30.90 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 9 last.
The building houses emergency unit, intensive care unit, special wards, isolation ward and physiotherapy ward, as well as computerised tomography scan, X-ray, sample collection and pathology lab facilities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail
Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 19...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...