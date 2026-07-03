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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Massive fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit in Baddi; no casualties reported

Massive fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit in Baddi; no casualties reported

A team of 10 firefighters, assisted by three fire tenders, battled the blaze, which spread to both floors of the tin-roofed structure

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Fire erupts at a pharma unit at Katha in Baddi.
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Kaizen Pharmaceuticals, located in Katha village in Baddi, suffered extensive damage in a fire that broke out around 4 pm on Friday.

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No casualties were reported as workers managed to evacuate the premises in time after the fire erupted in the eye-drop manufacturing section. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

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In the absence of adequate setbacks, containing the blaze proved to be a major challenge for firefighters, who rushed to the spot after receiving information at around 4.05 pm.

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A team of 10 firefighters, assisted by three fire tenders, battled the blaze, which spread to both floors of the tin-roofed structure. Huge plumes of flames and black smoke billowed from the building as firefighters attempted to douse the fire by spraying water from outside. The fire had not been brought under control till the filing of this report.

Fire department personnel said the company’s fire hydrant was found to be non-functional, delaying firefighting operations.

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Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan, said, “A crew of 11 firemen and three fire tenders rushed to Kaizen Pharmacueticals, Katha, after receiving information about a fire.”

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