Massive fire breaks out in forest area near Bal Ashram in Shimla

Shimla, May 1

A massive forest fire broke out near Bal Ashram in Tutikandi area of Shimla town on Sunday, threatening the adjoining buildings.

The fire broke out around 1: 15 pm today and four fire tenders have been rushed to the forest area to douse the flames, officials said.

The fire, which is yet to be controlled, has deepened the water crisis in the City as water supply has been diverted to Tutikamdi. The residents are a harried lot as there has been no water supply for the past two days.