Massive fire erupts in Kullu’s Bijli Mahadev forest area

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Bijli Mahadev in the Kullu circle on Thursday night, triggering panic among the residents of nearby Bhuntar. The blaze, which reportedly started in dry grass slopes, quickly spread over a significant portion of forestland before being brought under control by the Forest Department with the help of local youths of Ward Number 4, Bhuntar.

According to Sandeep Sharma, Conservator of Forests, the fire season pattern in Kullu differed from other parts of Himachal Pradesh. "While most districts witness peak fire incidents in March, April and May, Kullu’s vulnerability is closely linked to its vast stretches of “ghasni” (grasslands). Once the grass dries, even a small spark can escalate into a major forest fire," he said. He added that the interior and steep terrains complicated firefighting efforts, particularly when fires were reported during evening hours.

Forest officials said that rapid response teams were immediately mobilised. A division-level control room coordinated ground staff and volunteers, ensuring swift containment. Inaccessibility of several stretches near Bijli Mahadev posed operational challenges, but coordinated efforts prevented the blaze from spreading deeper into plantation areas.

Data shared by the Forest Department indicated that, this season so far, around 635 hectares had reportedly burnt in the Kullu circle. Of this, around 607 hectares comprised natural grassland areas while about 28 hectares involved plantation land. The initial financial loss had been estimated at around Rs 4 lakh to 4.5 lakh. However, officials said that the final damage assessment would be done after the monsoon when the full ecological impact could be evaluated.

A total of 21 fire incidents have been reported in various forest divisions this season — 16 in Parvati division, four in Banjar and one in Lahaul. Officials said that Parvati division recorded a higher number of fire incidents due to difficult terrain and "a widespread belief among locals that burning grasslands leads to better growth in the following season". The authorities concerned have repeatedly cautioned people against such practices, terming them environmentally damaging and legally punishable.

In line with measures adopted over the past year, the Forest Department has strengthened surveillance and response mechanisms. A centralised online fire portal provides real-time data on affected areas and estimated losses, ensuring transparency and public access to information.