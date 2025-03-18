Massive fire in Paonta Sahib reduces 15 huts to ashes; over 100 rendered homeless

A devastating fire broke out in Girinagar, a locality in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district, on Monday evening, leaving nearly 100 persons homeless as the blaze engulfed around 15 huts belonging to the Gujjar community.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, sending waves of panic through the community. As soon as the fire broke out, locals alerted the Paonta Sahib Fire Brigade, which rushed to the spot. However, the flames had already spread, fueled by dry conditions and flammable material in the makeshift dwellings. Firefighters battled with the fire for several hours before bringing it under control late at night.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started due to a short circuit in one of the huts, which quickly escalated, spreading to adjacent dwellings. Since the huts were closely packed and largely constructed using wood, dry grass and plastic sheets, the fire spread uncontrollably within minutes.

The inferno destroyed all belongings of the affected families. Additionally, three-four domesticated animals perished in the fire.