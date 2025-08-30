DT
PT
Massive landslide blocks Kiratpur-Manali highway again; flash floods strike Mandi's Katwadhi village

The National Highways Authority of India, which had just reopened the highway on Friday after four days of closure due to previous slides, immediately deployed its workforce and heavy machinery to clear the blockage
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:39 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Landslide debris on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway (NH-3) on Saturday.
Just a day after the restoration of traffic on the crucial Kiratpur-Manali National Highway (NH-3) between Mandi and Kullu, a massive landslide struck the region again on Saturday morning, blocking the road at Khotinala in Mandi district. The incident has once again disrupted the movement of vehicles and stranded travellers and transporters on this key highway connecting Himachal Pradesh’s major tourist and business destinations.

According to officials, the landslide occurred in the early hours, bringing down a huge volume of debris and rocks, making the road completely impassable. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which had just reopened the highway yesterday after four days of closure due to previous slides, immediately deployed its workforce and heavy machinery to clear the blockage.

The authorities have stated that the restoration work is underway on a war footing, and the road is expected to reopen within the next one-two hours if weather conditions remain favourable.

The closure of the highway has again caused inconvenience to hundreds of commuters, tourists, and transport operators who rely heavily on this route for movement between Mandi, Kullu, and Manali.

Flash floods hit Mandi's Katwadhi village

In a separate incident, a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall created panic at Katwadhi village under the Nandi panchayat of Gohar subdivision in Mandi district on Saturday night around 9:15 pm. The sudden surge of water in the Naseni Nallah (stream) caused significant damage to local infrastructure, though fortunately, no loss of human life has been reported.

The flash flood, carrying a heavy load of debris and silt, damaged the only local stone-cutting industry in the area and partially affected nearby shops. A parked car was also swept away by the strong current. The incident left residents in a state of fear and disarray as water levels rose rapidly without warning.

Panchayat Pradhan Fata Ram confirmed the incident and assured that immediate action was being taken. Local administration teams reached the spot soon after the disaster and initiated relief and assessment operations. Residents have been advised to move to safer locations and remain cautious, especially given the forecast of continued rainfall in the region.

With repeated natural disruptions in the region, the authorities have urged travellers and residents to stay updated through official channels and avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas. The district administration remains on high alert to respond to any further emergencies.

