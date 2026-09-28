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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Massive landslide blocks road in Shimla’s Rohru

Massive landslide blocks road in Shimla’s Rohru

Tanganu-Janglikh link road blocked by debris and fallen trees; restoration work under way, no loss of life reported

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:18 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A massive landslide occurred in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, blocking the Tanganu-Janglikh link road to traffic. Image credit/Screengrab via X/Social media
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A massive landslide occurred in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, blocking the Tanganu-Janglikh link road to traffic. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The landslide occurred on Monday when a portion of the hill slid onto the road, blocking traffic. A large amount of debris, along with trees, was deposited on the road. Debris also fell into a nallah, disrupting its flow for a few hours.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rohru, Dharmesh Ramotra, who was present at the spot, said restoration work had been initiated and the total loss caused by the incident was being assessed.

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He advised people to avoid venturing into vulnerable areas and near water bodies, saying such areas could be dangerous.

He said the road would be restored soon.

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