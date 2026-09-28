Massive landslide cuts off Janglikh village in Shimla’s Rohru

A 100-metre portion of the hill along with pine trees collapsed onto the Tanganu-Janglikh link road in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, cutting off Janglikh village from the rest of the district. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident as the area was uninhabited.

According to officials, the landslide occurred on Monday when massive debris fell onto the road and the adjoining nallah, blocking vehicular movement. The debris was so massive that it also blocked the flow of the nallah for a few hours. The landslide triggered panic among locals, who immediately alerted the district administration.

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A team of the district administration immediately reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

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Rohru SDM Dharmesh Ramotra, who was present at the site, said debris was continuously falling at the site due to incessant rain, putting restoration work on hold. He said restoration work would be initiated on Tuesday to restore connectivity as machinery could not be deployed to clear the road right now.

Also, as many as 60 roads continue to remain blocked, while about 49 transformers remain disrupted across the state after being damaged due to the recent spell of heavy rain.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state on September 29, after which the weather will remain dry till October 4. While the minimum temperature will remain normal in the next few days, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 3°C to 4°C during the next 24 hours, after which temperatures will rise by 2°C to 3°C.

Light to moderate rain also continued in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours, bringing the mercury down by a few notches. Kufri received 61 mm of rain, Solan 23.4 mm, Shimla 18 mm, Kangra 17.4 mm, Dharamshala 14.1 mm, Nahan 10.9 mm, Una 10.4 mm and Manali 5 mm.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 16.8°C, Dharamshala 26°C, Manali 16.5°C, Solan 21.5°C, Kangra 23.4°C, Mandi 23.2°C, Sundernagar 22.3°C, Bhuntar 24.4°C, Bilaspur 25.5°C, Kalpa 15.2°C, Kufri 13.6°C, Nahan 19.4°C and Chamba 22.1°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 30.6°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.2°C, recorded in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti.