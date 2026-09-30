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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Massive landslide disrupts traffic on NH-205 in Solan’s Arki

Massive landslide disrupts traffic on NH-205 in Solan’s Arki

Vehicles remain queued for hours as debris and boulders fall at Rajghati

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:01 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A massive landslide blocks NH-205 at Rajghati in the Arki subdivision of Solan district on Wednesday.
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Vehicular traffic came to a standstill on National Highway-205 after a massive landslide occurred at Rajghati in the Arki subdivision of Solan district on Wednesday morning.

Being a major artery connecting the Arki region to Bilaspur, besides linking the Shimla region to Bilaspur, the road faces an influx of vehicles.

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Vehicular movement was adversely hit as several vehicles queued up on both sides of the highway for hours after the landslide.

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Local authorities have pressed labourers into service at the site to remove mounds of debris and big boulders that rolled down from the hill.

Widening of the road was underway, which led to excavation of the slopes, making them vulnerable to landslides.

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Commuters travelling through the area have been advised by the authorities to avoid the route and explore alternative links via Solan or Bilaspur to avoid inconvenience.

Arki SDM Nishant Tomar said boulders and debris were intermittently falling from the hill at Rajghati on NH-205, where teams had been deputed to clear the road.

He added that, being a clear day, removal of debris was being carried out regularly.

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