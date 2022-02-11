Master plans for Himachal's Central University campuses cleared

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 10

The project of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), which has been lingering for the past 12 years, may finally take off. Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal, while talking to The Tribune here today, said that the executive council of the CUHP had approved the master plans for the construction of the campuses at Jadrangal in Dharamsala and Dehra. Besides, the university had appointed the Central PWD as the Project Management Consultant, he added.

Campuses to be functional in one and a half years The Vice-Chancellor expects the two campuses at Jadrangal and Dehra to be functional within one and a half years.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs500 crore for the project.

The construction of the campuses to start simultaneously.

Bansal said, “Around 110 hectares at Dehra have been transferred in the name of the CUHP. As many as 15 encroachments on the land have been removed and it has been demarcated as well”. As per the master plan, the university wants to construct academic buildings, houses for staff members and an international centre for foreign scholars at Dehra.

He said that 65 hectares forestland and 24 hectares non-forestland at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency had been earmarked for the construction of the CUHP campus. “Initially, 74 hectares forestland was proposed for the CUHP campus at Jadrangal. However, Geological Survey of India (GSI) experts opined that about nine hectares were unfit for the construction work, which had not been included in the master plan. The GSI experts had stated that the construction work could not be carried out on 24 hectares non-forestland allotted to the university at Jadrangal. In the master plan, the university has proposed to create parks and playgrounds on this non-forestland,” he said.

“The university plans to construct a school of languages, management and humanities on the campus at Jadrangal and start medical, engineering and social science courses at the Dehra campus. It also plans to start new courses in agriculture engineering. The Jadrangal campus will also have an auditorium or a convention centre with a sitting capacity of about 1,000 people. Both campuses will have administrative blocks and the office of Vice-Chancellor,” Bansal said.

He added that the case for the transfer of 65 hectares forestland in the name of CUHP at Jadrangal had been sent to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the permission was expected soon. The construction of the two campuses would start simultaneously, he said.

Bansal said that they expected the two campuses to be functional within one and a half years. He appreciated the efforts of the Kangra district administration in expediting the paperwork for the formulation of the master plans and obtaining other permissions for the construction of the campuses. The Central Government had already sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the campuses and there was no shortage of funds, he added.

