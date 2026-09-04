Mathew House overall champion at Auckland House sports day

With a total score of 83 points, Mathew House emerged the overall champion at Senior Sports Day organised at Auckland House School. Lefroy House stood second, Durrant House finished third while French House secured the fourth position.

Mathew House also bagged the prestigious Sports Shield and the Proficiency Cup. Throughout the competitions, students showcased athleticism, discipline and sportsmanship. The event featured a series of colourful and energetic physical fitness displays. Students demonstrated their strength, flexibility, coordination and discipline through a PT display featuring dumbbells, laziums and sticks adorned with ribbons. Performances in gymnastics, yoga, aerobics and karate were also showcased.

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The sporting events included several competitions and relays, such as the obstacle race and skipping relay, along with the baton relay and ball relay. The programme also featured special races and competitions for parents and guests.

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In the Parents’ Race – Special (Ladies) category, Swati Chauhan Datta secured the first position, Poonam Birta stood second, while Kusum Sharma secured third position. In the Special Gentlemen’s Race, Hemant Mehta emerged victorious, followed by Janesh Gupta in second place and Amit Kumar in the third spot. The day also featured the highly anticipated students vs teachers competition, in which the students emerged victorious.

Among the individual award winners, Riyana Negi was declared best gymnast for Group A, while Shabdita Chauhan and Madhavi Sharma received the best gymnast awards for Groups B and C, respectively. Other special recognitions included Ruhin Chauhan for the Pipe Band, Vaishnavi Shandil for NCC and Angel Ratan for yoga. The Ankur Chauhan Memorial Trophy for Best Athlete was jointly awarded to Alvina Harish and Aradhna Thakur, recognising their exceptional sporting achievements.

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Geetanjali Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Staff Officer to the IGP, Southern Range, Himachal Pradesh Police, and a distinguished alumna of the school, was the chief guest on the occasion.