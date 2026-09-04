DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mathew House overall champion at Auckland House sports day

Mathew House overall champion at Auckland House sports day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:10 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A winner being awarded during the Senior Sports Day organised at Auckland House School in Shimla.
Advertisement

With a total score of 83 points, Mathew House emerged the overall champion at Senior Sports Day organised at Auckland House School. Lefroy House stood second, Durrant House finished third while French House secured the fourth position.

Mathew House also bagged the prestigious Sports Shield and the Proficiency Cup. Throughout the competitions, students showcased athleticism, discipline and sportsmanship. The event featured a series of colourful and energetic physical fitness displays. Students demonstrated their strength, flexibility, coordination and discipline through a PT display featuring dumbbells, laziums and sticks adorned with ribbons. Performances in gymnastics, yoga, aerobics and karate were also showcased.

Advertisement

The sporting events included several competitions and relays, such as the obstacle race and skipping relay, along with the baton relay and ball relay. The programme also featured special races and competitions for parents and guests.

Advertisement

In the Parents’ Race – Special (Ladies) category, Swati Chauhan Datta secured the first position, Poonam Birta stood second, while Kusum Sharma secured third position. In the Special Gentlemen’s Race, Hemant Mehta emerged victorious, followed by Janesh Gupta in second place and Amit Kumar in the third spot. The day also featured the highly anticipated students vs teachers competition, in which the students emerged victorious.

Among the individual award winners, Riyana Negi was declared best gymnast for Group A, while Shabdita Chauhan and Madhavi Sharma received the best gymnast awards for Groups B and C, respectively. Other special recognitions included Ruhin Chauhan for the Pipe Band, Vaishnavi Shandil for NCC and Angel Ratan for yoga. The Ankur Chauhan Memorial Trophy for Best Athlete was jointly awarded to Alvina Harish and Aradhna Thakur, recognising their exceptional sporting achievements.

Advertisement

Geetanjali Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Staff Officer to the IGP, Southern Range, Himachal Pradesh Police, and a distinguished alumna of the school, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts