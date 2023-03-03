Maths conference at HPU on March 29, 30

Shimla, March 2
The Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), will organise an international conference on recent advances in mathematical sciences on March 29 and 30.
Prof JR Gupta will deliver the ‘Professor MB Banerjee memorial lecture’ during the event on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary. The legendary mathematician had served in the HPU from 1971 to 2003.
