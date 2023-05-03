Max temp dips by 11°C as rain continues unabated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at various places in Shimla district for the third consecutive day today. The average maximum temperature in the state plunged by 11.2°C due to continuous rainfall.

Shimla, where light rain was recorded until around 3 pm, recorded the maximum temperature of 12.4°C, 10.5°C less than normal temperature.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert of a thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places till May 6. As many as 14 roads are closed and three water supply schemes have been disrupted due to continuous precipitation over the last few days.

Jogindernagar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall of 47 mm, followed by Manali (24 mm), Pachhad (23 mm), Solan (11.2 mm) and Shimla (8 mm).

In Solan, one person was injured as shooting stones damaged a house at Manju Aria in Sabathu in early hours of Tuesday following intermittent rain. He was referred to the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, Panchkula, according to the state emergency operation centre.

In another incident, Umeshwar Singh, a resident of Kumarsain in Shimla district, was feared to have drowned in the Sutlej near Behna in Anni subdivision of Kullu district, the police said. The NDRF and the local police have launched search and rescue operations.

The pre-monsoon rain deficit from March 1 to April 30 in Himachal has reduced to mere two per cent due to continuous rainfall in the past few weeks.