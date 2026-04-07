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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Maximum retail rates for food, consumer items fixed in Kangra

Maximum retail rates for food, consumer items fixed in Kangra

Local milk is priced at Rs 60 per litre and boiled milk at Rs 65 per litre; packaged milk to be sold at MRP printed on packet

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:04 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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To safeguard consumer interests and regulate market prices, the Kangra district administration has capped the maximum retail rates of a range of essential food and consumer items.

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Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on Tuesday issued a notification enforcing the revised rates with immediate effect, under directions from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Himachal Pradesh. Vendors have been strictly prohibited from charging more than the prescribed prices, with officials warning of stringent action against violators.

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According to the order, mutton and goat meat have been capped at Rs 550 per kg, pork at Rs 275 per kg, dressed chicken at Rs 220 per kg, and live chicken at Rs 165 per kg. Fish prices have been fixed at Rs 220 per kg for raw fish and Rs 310 per kg for fried fish.

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Price limits have also been imposed on meals served at dhabas and other food outlets, excluding hotels registered with the Tourism Department. Tandoori roti is capped at Rs 8 per piece, tawa roti at Rs 6, stuffed parantha at Rs 22, and plain parantha at Rs 17. A full meal, comprising rice, chapati, dal, vegetables and curry, has been fixed at Rs 90 per plate, while a rice plate will cost Rs 55.

Further, dal has been priced at Rs 45 per plate, dal fry at Rs 65, special vegetable dishes at Rs 75, and palak and matar paneer between Rs 90 and Rs 100 per plate. A meat plate (five pieces) has been capped at Rs 132, and chicken curry at Rs 88 per plate. Tea has been fixed at Rs 15.

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For dairy products, local milk is priced at Rs 60 per litre and boiled milk at Rs 65 per litre. Paneer has been capped at Rs 330 per kg and curd at Rs 90 per kg, while packaged milk will continue to be sold at its printed maximum retail price.

The administration has directed all shopkeepers and food establishments to prominently display the approved rate list outside their premises, duly signed by the owner or manager.

Officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance. The administration has warned that any instance of overcharging or violation of the order will invite action under the relevant rules. The notification will remain in force for one month.

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