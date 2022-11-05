Mayawati to launch BSP's poll campaign at Baddi tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati will launch the party’s campaign for the November 12 elections from Baddi in Solan on November 6. The party has fielded 53 candidates.

In its earlier bid to emerge as a third force in the hill state, the BSP managed to win only the Kangra (Sadar) seat in the 2007 elections. Except Sanjay Chaudhary, no other BJP candidate had won elections ever since.

BSP’s Punjab state president Jasvir Singh Garhi said that Mayawati would address an election rally at Baddi. “The responsibility for preparations for the rally has been given to the Punjab BSP,” he added.

State BSP in-charge Randhir Singh Beniwal said 30 senior party leaders from Punjab, inculding include Punjab BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi, would campaign for candidates in the state.

Beniwal said that the BSP was working to emerge as the third alternative in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP and Congress had been the predominant political forces. “The party aims to contest elections with an aim to fight for the rights of the weaker sections of society. It hopes that the people belonging to all castes and communities will support its candidates,” he said.