DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mayo College triumph in U-13 Invitational Cricket Tournament

Mayo College triumph in U-13 Invitational Cricket Tournament

The Ajmer side secure 91-run win at Pinegrove School, Dharampur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 03:58 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The winning team from Mayo College, Ajmer, poses with their trophy.
Advertisement

Mayo College, Ajmer lifted the 5th Invitational U-13 Boys’ Cricket Tournament, defeating Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, in a commanding performance at the four-day event which concluded at Pinegrove School, Dharampur.

Advertisement

The tournament brought together Bishop Cotton School (Shimla), Mayo College (Ajmer), Rajkumar College (Rajkot) and hosts Pinegrove School for a cricketing spectacle under the radiant floodlights of Pinegrove’s Arena.

Advertisement

In the final between Mayo College and Bishop Cotton School, spectators were kept on the edge of their seats. Displaying remarkable skill and composure, Mayo College outplayed their opponents to secure a convincing 91-run victory, lifting the trophy. Bishop Cotton School finished as runners-up.

Advertisement

Individual brilliance was also recognised. Adhiraj Jain of Mayo College was named player of the tournament, while Angad Lather of Bishop Cotton School earned the best batter title. Mayo’s Manan Aggarwal and Reyansh Agarwal were honoured as best bowler and best fielder, respectively. Neel Raj Singh of Rajkumar College, Rajkot, received the accolade for best upcoming player. Each player of the match was presented with a trophy.

The tournament celebrated excellence, camaraderie and the enduring passion for cricket that unites young players across schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts