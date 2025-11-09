Mayo College triumph in U-13 Invitational Cricket Tournament

Mayo College, Ajmer lifted the 5th Invitational U-13 Boys’ Cricket Tournament, defeating Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, in a commanding performance at the four-day event which concluded at Pinegrove School, Dharampur.

Advertisement

The tournament brought together Bishop Cotton School (Shimla), Mayo College (Ajmer), Rajkumar College (Rajkot) and hosts Pinegrove School for a cricketing spectacle under the radiant floodlights of Pinegrove’s Arena.

Advertisement

In the final between Mayo College and Bishop Cotton School, spectators were kept on the edge of their seats. Displaying remarkable skill and composure, Mayo College outplayed their opponents to secure a convincing 91-run victory, lifting the trophy. Bishop Cotton School finished as runners-up.

Advertisement

Individual brilliance was also recognised. Adhiraj Jain of Mayo College was named player of the tournament, while Angad Lather of Bishop Cotton School earned the best batter title. Mayo’s Manan Aggarwal and Reyansh Agarwal were honoured as best bowler and best fielder, respectively. Neel Raj Singh of Rajkumar College, Rajkot, received the accolade for best upcoming player. Each player of the match was presented with a trophy.

The tournament celebrated excellence, camaraderie and the enduring passion for cricket that unites young players across schools.