MBBS pupils’ white coat ceremony held

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 17

The white coat ceremony of the MBBS batch of 2021-22 was held on the premises of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College here on Wednesday.

The ceremony is a rite of passage, a ceremonial event for medical students, in the journey towards health care career.

College principal Dr Ramesh Bharti put the white coat on the shoulders of new students. He said that the ceremony symbolised the formal transition from pre-medical to medical students.

He said by wearing the white coat, MBBS students were chosen to dedicate their lives to the needs of sick people. “Moreover, a white coat gives a doctor an identity, confidence and respect. Simultaneously, it gives more challenges and responsibilities,” he added.

Dr Bharti said, “Medicine is a noble profession and requires hard work, dedication, commitment, compassion and empathy”. He told students that the college was a zero-ragging campus and they had taken all anti-ragging measures recommended by the National Medical Commission. —