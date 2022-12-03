MC allows Kullu, Bhuntar & Banjar waste at Manali plant

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, DECEMBER 2

Garbage from Kullu, Bhuntar and Banjar towns will continue to be disposed of at the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant at Rangri in Manali for the next two months.

The Manali Municipal Council (MC) had sent letters to Kullu MC and Bhuntar and Banjar Nagar Panchayats asking them not to send garbage to Manali after December 1, citing the accumulation of garbage in the plant. Further orders were issued to the company running the plant not to take the garbage from any place other than the Manali MC.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg held a meeting with the city council officials in this regard. The DC has ordered that the garbage can be sent to Manali for the time being. Due to this, Kullu MC and Nagar Panchayats of Bhuntar and Banjar are relieved as otherwise they could have faced difficulties because at present they do not have any dumping yard. The waste was being sent to the RDF plant at Manali by paying Rs 1 per kg to the Manali MC.

Kullu MC is looking for a new dumping site after the dumping was stopped at the waste incinerator plant at Pirdi in January 2019 after the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in June 2017 followed by protests by local residents in September 2018. Many places were earmarked by the administration but the local panchayats objected to setting up of waste treatment plant in their areas.

The High Court has recently restrained the state authorities from constructing a solid waste management plant in the site decided by the Nagar Panchayat Bhuntar near the Beas at Bhuntar. Now the dumping sites are being searched by both the municipal bodies.

Kullu MC Executive Officer BR Negi said about seven tonnes of garbage was generated daily from Kullu and Bhuntar.

DC Garg said the Manali MC had been asked to take the garbage till alternative arrangements were made. He said a proposal was underway to set up a four-tonne composter around Kullu. He said arrangements were being made for identifying places for treating garbage in Bhuntar and Banjar.

