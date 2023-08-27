MC begins demolition of three unauthorised structures in Solan

Solan, August 26
The Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) today began the demolition of three unauthorised structures on the Mall Road. The move comes following directions by the high court.
MC Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal, SDM Kavita Thakur, besides staff of the civic body, power and Public Works Department monitored the demolition activity. A police team was also deployed there.
Two-three storeys of three buildings were being demolished as these were constructed in violation of norms. The house owners were initially directed to initiate the demolition on their own by August 21. The civic body, however, initiated the activity today by deputing men and machines to pull down the unauthorised structures. The cost of demolition would be recovered from the house owners.
