MC chief unseated after facing no-trust motion

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 16

Shalini Rana, president of the Nerchowk Municipal Council (MC) , was unseated after five of total eight members yesterday moved a no-confidence motion against her in the House in the presence of SDM, Balh, Samritika Negi.

Congress-supported vice-president of the MC Param Dev and members Vijay Kumar, Abhishek Chauhan, Meena Kumari and Narvada Devi moved the no-confidence motion. They said that they were not satisfied with her work . According to information received from the DC’s office today, the election for the new MC president would be held on February 23, said the SDM.